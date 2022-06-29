Pro Plumbing Services Acquired by Southern HVAC®

LEXINGTON, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation announced the acquisition of Pro Plumbing Services, LLC ("Pro Plumbing" or the "Company") on Monday. The acquisition of Pro Plumbing by Southern HVAC builds on their already established Plumbing & Air Service Company brand servicing the greater Piedmont Triad area.

For over sixteen years, Pro Plumbing has offered high-quality plumbing, electrical, heating, and air conditioning services to homeowners throughout the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and Lexington, NC markets. With over 1,700+ reviews and an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, Pro Plumbing is one of the area's leading home service contractors. The Company will retain its iconic branding and exceptional customer service, while gaining access to industry-leading training, sales, marketing and operational resources.

"We are excited to expand our service territory in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point markets. Pro Plumbing has a dominant presence on the southern part of the Piedmont Triad and we see a lot of value in partnering them up with The Plumbing & Air Service Company. The Company's customer first approach and brand recognition made it an excellent fit for the Southern HVAC family of brands," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer at Southern HVAC. "Our goal is to provide best-in-class service to the thousands of homeowners that call this area of North Carolina home. With more scale, we have the ability to invest in each and every employee and provide them with the tools and training needed to advance their careers. Customers can expect the same great service they have always enjoyed."

"We chose to partner with Southern HVAC because of the strong alignment with our company culture and values. We felt strongly this was the best choice for our customers and employees," said Thad Hedrick, President & Founder of Pro Plumbing Services, LLC. "I look forward to the partnership and seeing the continued growth of the company."

Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Lexington area homeowners can learn more about Pro Plumbing's products and services through their website, www.proplumbingserv.com or by calling (336) 490-5046.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern HVAC operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern HVAC team, Pro Plumbing joins Southern HVAC's family of eighteen other service brands across eight states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern HVAC Corporation has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern HVAC's acquisition program, visit SouthernHVAC.com/acquisitions.

