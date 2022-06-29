THE CAVALIER RESORT WELCOMES EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON VIRGINIA BEACH OCEANFRONT

The third and final hotel addition to the Cavalier Resort is set to open as early as February of 2023.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort is on pace to open its doors by February of 2023. With its completion, the acclaimed Cavalier Resort will play host to 3 iconic hotels, all on one luxury Resort property located in the prestigious semi-private North End of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The hotel's opening is a rare recognition and Virginia Beach will join destinations such as Dorado, Puerto Rico, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Honolulu, Hawaii as one of only twelve Embassy Suites By Hilton locations nation-wide to receive the brand's Resort designation.

The Cavalier Resort, located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (PRNewswire)

The family-friendly resort hotel will be luxurious, comfortable, and filled with thoughtful first-class amenities.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton brings an additional 157 luxury hotel suites to the Resort, none of which are street-facing but instead offer sweeping panoramic views of the Atlantic coastline. The oceanfront hotel also provides 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, making it Virginia Beach's newest premiere Oceanfront destination for events, business meetings and conferences - accommodating event gatherings of up to 300 people in style, and with the exceptional service for which Cavalier Resort has become known. Its picturesque event space is also a welcome addition for the celebrated Cavalier Resort Signature Weddings Team – an idyllic setting for exclusive hosted stays and dream wedding events from engagements and showers to ceremonies and receptions.

Guests of the new hotel will enjoy the Embassy brand's well-known free Made-To-Order Breakfasts and complimentary Evening Receptions. Each of these enhancements are offered daily, providing travelers hot, made-to-order breakfast selections each morning and complimentary light fare and drinks each evening included in their stay (service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age).

The hotel will offer a host of first-class resort amenities, from indoor and outdoor pools to a 24/7 fitness center, plus two enticing new eateries – including a soon-to-be-famous Taco 'N Tequila Shack and Arbuckle's Bar & Grill. These new food hotspots will bring all-new dining atmospheres to the Resort, including an energetic beachside bite or a sports bar lobby lounge. These will join the Cavalier Resort's lineup of existing top-ranked restaurants that currently hold the top 4 rankings out of over 1,300 in Virginia Beach.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront guests enjoy Resort-wide charging privileges, access to all nine world-class restaurants and eateries, an on-site award-winning distillery and full-service spa, complimentary bike rentals, and daily resort activities. The family-friendly resort hotel will be luxurious, comfortable, and filled with thoughtful first-class amenities. For more information on the Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort and planning future meetings, events, weddings, or luxury oceanfront stays, visit CavalierResortVB.com/Embassy-Suites.

About The Cavalier Resort

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. Developed and operated by the region's largest hospitality employer, Gold Key|PHR, The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the newest, equally impressive addition, Embassy Suites By Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Cavalier Resort's $350MM masterplan has delivered an all-in one destination to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with a vast collection of 547 guest rooms, over 40 idyllic meeting & event spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 9 restaurants, an on-site distillery (the first of its kind in the country), and an expansive full-service spa. While the recently restored Historic Cavalier Hotel blends classic southern charm with rich vibrant colors, complemented by elevated services and amenities, its newly constructed counterparts exude a less-formal luxury and contemporary aesthetic inspired buy their prominent beach front location. The three magnificent properties are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience, rivaled only by the finest destinations in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cavalier Resort