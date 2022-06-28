Jelenew: The launch of a new cycling pad will make more women enjoy cycling

The five-point V-shaped design riding saddle may bring a healthy and comfortable riding experience to female riders

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the American haute couture professional cycling brand Jelenew launched a new five-point V-shaped design cycling pad, which may bring a healthy and comfortable riding experience to female cyclists. To solve the problem of poor blood flow caused by different thicknesses of various parts of the existing riding cushions on the market, Jelenew adopts a five-point V-shaped distribution design according to the physiological characteristics of female genitalia and the degree of stress on different parts during riding. The design thickens the key force points such as the perineum, pubic bone, ischium, and sacrum as a support layer, which not only helps to empty the seat frame but also keeps the blood flowing, reduces the pressure and discomfort during riding, and reduces the risk of numbness in the hips and legs. In addition, it can provide an excellent cushioning effect, diffuse the pressure distribution, and protect the critical stress areas when women ride, which will bring women a new healthy experience.

The original chamois padding began in 1900 as the manufacturer's solution to genital soft tissue abrasions for male endurance cyclists. The first piece of advice that many new riders receive is to buy a pair of cycling shorts padded with a chamois. This is not a stupid tax provided by experienced riders. The health and comfort of riding are closely related to the development of cycling pads.

The first suede seat was made of suede leather sewn into the crotch bottom of the sheepskin shorts, adding some smoothness and reducing friction in the rider's private parts, but with no cushioning at all. With the progress and development of society, non-suede inner pads with built-in pads were introduced around 1980. Not only does this cycling pad reduce friction, but it also adds cushioning. Almost all women's cycling pants on the market follow this method of developing new cycling equipment based on the male physiological structure.

Matt Powell, a retail sports analyst at NPD Group, once said in an interview with Bloomberg: "In the past, the sports industry was insufficient for women's clothing, and it was only in recent years that brands gradually paid enough attention to women." Cycling brands specially launch cycling clothing designed for women and speak out for women. But in a 2019 study of 178 female cyclists published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, 58 percent reported experiencing genital numbness at times, and 69 percent had chronic hip and groin pain. Since men and women differ significantly in physiological structure, the lack of subversive innovation will not help women usher in a healthier experience.

Jelenew: Born for Women, Launches Revolutionary Cycling Pad

Jelenew is an American professional cycling brand for women and the world's first haute couture professional cycling brand. Its founding team is made up of a group of people who are passionate about cycling. The members are haute couture designers, senior cycling enthusiasts, digital technology experts, etc. They came together because of their love for cycling and hoped to use Jelenew to give full play to their professional advantages. When they noticed that traditional cycling pads are very unfriendly to women regarding physical health, function, and aesthetics, and there is much room for optimization, they developed a five-point V-shaped riding cushion.

Compared with the traditional cycling pad, Jelenew designed the seat cushion into a five-point V-shaped distribution design according to the physiological characteristics of female genitalia and the force during riding. The critical stress points, such as the upper parts, are thickened to protect the key stress regions when women ride. This new type of riding seat cushion can increase the cushioning effect, diffuse the pressure distribution, effectively reduce the pressure and discomfort during riding, reduce the risk of numbness in the buttocks and legs, and improve blood circulation. It will bring a healthy and comfortable riding experience to female cyclists. In addition, Jelenew will also apply the clothing technology in high fashion to the design of cycling equipment, making them more beautiful while maintaining excellent functionality, and visually bringing a better riding experience.

Haute couture 3D tailoring has the dual characteristics of art and technology. Jelenew took the lead in introducing this technique into the design and development of professional cycling clothing, making the pad fit the shape of trousers and the human body. The problems such as bulging, non-compliance, embarrassing lines, and camel toe of the private parts that are easy to see at the front of the cycling pants perfectly integrate the functionality and fashion aesthetics.

The founder of Jelenew said, "Our brand was founded with a sense of social responsibility. Our products include two categories, competition series, and leisure cycling series. The competition series can meet the needs of professional athletes and senior cycling players for sports performance and leisure. The cycling series provides more convenient, practical, and life-like cycling equipment for most cycling enthusiasts. It can also consider aesthetics, practicability, and life based on ensuring sports function. We hope our products and brands have a positive impact and make more women fall in love with cycling."

About JELENEW

Jelenew is an American avant-garde cycling brand born for women. It creates the first cycling pants truly made for women in the world. It brings the groundbreaking combination of "Haute Couture and Sportswear" and carefully designs each product with "luxury moulage technique" to provide a more refined sports experience and promote a healthy lifestyle for cyclists to enjoy elegant and stylish suburban cycling.

