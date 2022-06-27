ROUNDSTONE NAMED A WINNER OF THE NORTHEAST OHIO TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer's annual award is based on employee feedback

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

A health insurance company on a mission for affordable, high-quality healthcare for small and mid-size businesses, Roundstone's 130 employees pride themselves on a customer-first mindset backed by core values of working smarter, living well, being accountable, and having intellectual curiosity.

"We're celebrating a fantastic first half of 2022," said Mike Schroeder, President and founder of Roundstone. "As we continue this fast pace of growth, this award reminds us that none of this would be possible without the dedication of our employees. It is our people that build the relationships and shape our culture to create a successful business. I am thrilled for our team to be recognized for their efforts and acknowledge that Roundstone is a great place to work."

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high-quality care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to employers and employees– a win-win all around. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

