[24]7.ai Wins CCW Excellence Award for BPO of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services; announced today that it has received the "BPO of the Year" award at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to [24]7.ai by Customer Contact Week, the largest customer event in the world.

Hosted by Arise Virtual Solutions, the CCW Excellence Awards Gala celebrated individuals and teams committed to driving superior contact center and CX excellence on Tuesday, June 21.

As a recipient of this award, [24]7.ai redefines the standard for strategic partnership evidenced through world-class service and exemplary efficiency. The winner is also evaluated based on their ability to:

Train multi-skilled agents that align with the client's culture

Act as a strategic partner to clients

Scale operations per client needs, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Drive performance through key client success metrics

In addition to the award, [24]7.ai announced its decisive expansion into the contact center as a service (CCaaS) market. [24]7.ai's ready-made CCaaS platform provides a mix of proven features and functions infusing conversational AI at scale with new capabilities like a new agent workspace for voice and video conversations, intelligent routing for voice and digital agents – all built by agents for agents.

In response to this award recognition Lisa Matherly, SVP of Marketing for [24]7.ai said, "we are thrilled to be recognized by CCW. At our core, we want to make it easy for brands and consumers to connect, making this process more effective and cost-efficient. Being named BPO of the Year at the CCW Excellence awards demonstrates our promise and dedication to always strive for outperformance on all dimensions, especially in our contact center service offerings. This award is for the thousands of agents in our contact centers around the world who show up every day to deliver amazing customer experiences on behalf of our clients."

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7™ and [24]7.ai™ are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

