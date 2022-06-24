InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor Neutralizer & Cleaner for Toilets (SCO-185)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to sanitize the toilet and freshen the air when using the bathroom," said an inventor, from Richmond, Calif., "so I invented the TOILET ODORANT AND CLEANING CONTAINER. My design would offer an alternative to using traditional air fresheners, sprays and toilet cleaners."

The invention provides a convenient way to dispense a pleasing scent within a bathroom. It would also clean and sanitize the toilet. As a result, it reduces odors and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

