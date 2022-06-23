World's Greatest Athlete Set to Open First Eat the Frog Fitness Franchised Studios in Clear Lake and Keller, Texas.

KELLER, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading group training franchise Eat the Frog Fitness is preparing to open its first two locations in Texas. Launched by owners Mike and Heidi Lusky (Keller) and Cameron Jordan and Gary Endler (Clear Lake), these new locations are the latest step in Eat the Frog's rapid expansion across the United States.

Eat The Frog Fitness Co-Founder, Bryan Clay, is an Olympic Gold Medalist with 20+ years as a professional athlete. As fans of the sport know, Olympic Gold Medal Decathletes earn the title "World's Greatest Athlete." Not only did Clay earn this distinction, but he achieved it by the widest margin in over 40 years.

After retiring, Clay wanted to make an elite fitness experience accessible to everyone, something he felt the fitness industry was missing. He used the knowledge he gained from world-class coaches, nutritionists, and technologies throughout his career. The outcome was Eat the Frog, a fitness franchise that offers group training with elite-level coaching and insights that are convenient, affordable, simple… and super personal.

With the launch of these new locations in Texas, Eat the Frog is breaking into yet another market, continuing the company's rapid expansion. In 2022, the gym space boomed to a valuation of $33 billion , and the fitness industry is forecasted to be over $434 billion by 2028 . Entrepreneurs in Texas are opening fitness studios to capitalize on this fast-growing industry while licenses are still available.

