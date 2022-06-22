Sammy Riddle, Former Transplace Executive, Joins Stillwater Capital Corporation as a Business Development Advisor

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Stillwater Capital Corporation is delighted to welcome Sammy Riddle as a Business Development Advisor in the firm's Transportation and Logistics practice group, effective June 15, 2022. He is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Sammy joins Stillwater following a 20-year distinguished career as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for Transplace, acquired by Uber in 2021, and Founder and CEO of M33 Integrated Solutions, a Carolina-based third-party logistics provider. He brings with him extensive knowledge, insight, and strategic advice in the logistics space.

"I am thrilled to join the Stillwater team and to provide those in my network the opportunity to explore and realize the possibility for recapitalization and transaction success with the support of the Stillwater team," said Sammy. "I was so impressed by their professionalism and dedication to their clients as we worked together in my previous roles with Transplace and M33 Integrated. I am excited for this opportunity to advise and support Stillwater's continued track record of success."

Sammy holds a B.S. in Business Marketing & Management from Appalachian State University and advanced Supply Chain Management & Logistics certifications from Georgia Tech and Clemson University.

"We could not be more delighted to have Sammy join the Stillwater team and to draw upon his expertise and relationships within the logistics industry," said Douglas Nix, Chairman of Stillwater. "His extensive knowledge and experience going through multiple acquisitions and two divestitures himself will be a significant asset as we continue to expand our footprint in the US logistics industry. His leadership, team values, and commercial focus on exceptional client outcomes make for an excellent cultural fit with Stillwater."

About Stillwater Capital Corporation

Established in 2002, Stillwater has grown to become one of North America's top mid-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. With over 100 completed transactions, the firm has deep expertise serving corporations, owners, and management teams in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industry. It has a proven track record of creating exceptional client value, based on its hallmark independent advice and unwavering commitment to extraordinary client success. Through its membership in GGI Global Alliance AG (https://www.ggi.com and https://www.gcg.com) Stillwater has unmatched access to the international business community. For more information about Stillwater, visit https://www.stillwatercapital.ca.

