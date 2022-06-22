Otava Named to the 2022 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Otava to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list .

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"We are proud to have been included on this impressive list of solution providers every year since 2019," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "The entire Otava team takes pride in going above and beyond our competitors to be a world-class cloud and data protection solution provider for our partners across the globe..We are continually working with our partners to ensure we are delivering differentiated services and support that accelerate growth, improve retention, and customer satisfaction.."

Otava is an industry-leading compliant hybrid cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path to hybridity for companies navigating the cloud native landscape. Otava's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. Otava gives its customers the power to innovate within a secure and compliant environment.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 .

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

