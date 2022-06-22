The Makers of LLOYD'S® Barbeque Products and Pig Beach Showcase their Products with Two-Time World Barbeque Champions at the 30th Anniversary of the Giant BBQ Battle

The Makers of LLOYD'S® Barbeque Products and Pig Beach Showcase their Products with Two-Time World Barbeque Champions at the 30th Anniversary of the Giant BBQ Battle

AUSTIN, Minn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of LLOYD'S® barbeque products, the No. 1 selling heat-and-eat barbeque in America, are attending the 30th anniversary of the Giant National Capital Barbeque Battle on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, with two-time Memphis in May world champions Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride.

The makers of LLOYD’S® barbeque products are attending the 30th anniversary of the Giant National Capital Barbeque Battle on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. (PRNewswire)

"Barbeque is all about bringing families and friends together," said Rhonda Ihrke, LLOYD's® barbeque brand manager. "Our hardwood smoked pulled meats made with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce are the perfect solution to hectic weeknights or family backyard barbeques."

At the event in Washington D.C., visit the LLOYD'S® barbeque brand booth in BBQ Restaurant Row and sample our delicious Pecanwood Smoked Pulled Pork and Hickory Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken, both made with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce. If you are around for the weekend, you will not want to miss Matt Abdoo and Shane McBride demo our products at the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage on Sunday.

"The LLOYD'S® brand offers a meat that is moist, tender, flavorful and perfectly smoked and is arguably better than a lot of barbeques that I've eaten at restaurants," said Matt Abdoo, partner of Pig Beach. "To pair our sauce with it is an incredible honor of the Pig Beach BBQ Restaurants."

"We are really excited and passionate about what's in that package going out to consumers," added Shane McBride, partner of Pig Beach. "How cool is it that people can try our award-winning Pig Beach BBQ Sauce at Giant Foods and select retailers nationwide?"

Available in a 16-ounce easy-to-peel entrée tray, LLOYD'S® Pecanwood Smoked Pulled Pork and Hickory Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken with Pig Beach Mustard BBQ Sauce (MSRP $5.99-7.99) can be found at select retailers nationwide.

For additional information on LLOYD'S® barbeque products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.LloydsBBQ.com , and for additional information on the event, visit https://bbqindc.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT PIG BEACH Partners Rob Shawger, Shane McBride and Matt Abdoo originally formulated the idea for Pig Beach when they met working on America's highly competitive BBQ teams. Combining their fine dining experience and love of BBQ, they have grown Pig Beach from a seasonal pop-up to a series of nationally recognized restaurants in New York and Florida. All Pig Beach BBQ restaurants offer a laid-back atmosphere featuring great pit-smoked BBQ and outdoor bars. Pig Beach BBQ food stands out for experimenting with classic BBQ techniques while adding worldly influenced and forward-thinking cooking. For more information, visit www.pigbeachnyc.com .

Contact: Media Relations

507-434-6352

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation