Long-lasting Contributions Earn Two Nurses 2022 ENA Foundation Awards

The ENA Foundation Awards were bestowed to ENA members for their significant contributions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, the ENA Foundation announced the latest recipients of its Cornerstone Award and Keystone Award which will be presented during Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver to two longtime ENA members.

Cornerstone Award recipient Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, BE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, of Kentucky, is being honored for her significant contributions to the ENA Foundation throughout her ENA tenure. Patti is known as a strong advocate for the ENA Foundation who relentlessly encourages her local and state chapters to engage in fundraising efforts and Foundation-sponsored challenges. In addition to her own personal donations and encouraging others to participate, Patti has served on the ENA Foundation Board of Trustees including a term as the chairperson in 2009. During her two terms as ENA president, Patti was a loud voice for the Foundation and urged members to support the advancement of research and education. She proudly developed an annual ENA Foundation scholarship in honor of her late father, Charles Kunz, solidifying her commitment to maintaining a legacy of giving.

Keystone Award recipient Joan Somes, PhD, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, RN-BC, FAEN, of Minnesota, is being honored for her undisputed willingness to support the ENA Foundation. Joan annually donates to the ENA Foundation in support of its mission but will go above and beyond the call by making an additional donation to push a state-level scholarship beyond the minimum threshold. Joan's competitive side is made clear as she continuously checks where Minnesota ENA ranks and encourages additional donations from local and state members to boost giving. She identifies unique ways to raise additional funds such as high tea fundraisers, CEN reviews and silent auctions. Joan also donates her time by attending other chapter's events to assist leaders in finding ways to increase their fundraising efforts.

"All of the support the ENA Foundation is capable of providing emergency nurses wouldn't be possible without dedicated members like Patti and Joan," said ENA Foundation Chair Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. "Both are so deserving of these awards, and I can't thank them enough for their endless contributions to this great Foundation we have. Their generous giving has supported many emergency nurses who were seeking to advance their education or gained help to attend ENA's annual conferences."

The awards are given to an individual or organization – such as a corporation, non-profit partner, or ENA Council or Chapter – who has made significant contributions to the Foundation over the course of their lifetime. This includes ongoing contributions to a Foundation committee, sustained contributions on a local, national or global level, continued advocacy on behalf of the Foundation, and the significant donation of time, resources and funds to philanthropic activities benefitting the emergency nursing community and communities at large.

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The Foundation fuels the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships and research grants to emergency nurses. Since 1991, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $5.3 million to more than 2,300 emergency nurses to help them earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

