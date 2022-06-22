Donuts Inc. and Afilias, Inc. Rebrand to Identity Digital

Fresh Rebrand Unveils New Name and Logo Reflecting Commitment to Digital Identity, Not Just Domains

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donuts Inc. and Afilias, Inc. have a fresh new look after major rebranding efforts, uniting them under a new company name and single brand. Identity Digital™ was chosen to reflect better the commitment to helping customers find, grow and protect their authentic digital identities. A new corporate name, logo, visual identity, voice/tone and website (identity.digital) are all critical elements in bringing the rebrand to life. This rebrand coincides with helping customers understand that they no longer have to compromise when they get their domain name. As the heart of their digital identity, they can use both sides of the dot to express what their company is and why it matters.

Donuts Inc. was founded in 2010 and acquired Afilias, a leading top-level domain (TLD) registry operator and service provider, in 2020. United under one brand, Identity Digital cements its status as a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. The company is behind nearly 300 top-level domain (TLD) extensions (more than any other registry), previously branded under TrueName Domains.

"This brand refresh is an exciting moment for our company and stakeholders," said Akram J. Atallah, CEO, Identity Digital. "Identity Digital reflects a stronger platform for expressing the core values we have had all along – to provide a secure, authentic digital identity. The new name lets us more precisely define to customers who we are and what we can do for them. The internet is expanding, and businesses must have a digital presence to survive and be successful, so the timing was critical."

Many forward-thinking companies are moving towards industry-specific, short, memorable descriptive domain extensions to help define an authentic digital identity and positively impact SEO. Descriptive domains also allow businesses to creatively use both the left and right side of the dot to tell the world who they are and what they do and stand out from competitors. For instance, the domains builders.studio, armoire.style, and xbox.games are not only striking and concise, but they clearly express what these companies are about.

"This rebrand is a major milestone for the company. It is about much more than a new name or new look," Atallah reinforced. "It's about the business culture that resonates with customers, partners, and employees. Identity Digital is designed to become synonymous with people's authentic digital identity. This new brand and evolving positioning perfectly illustrate our growing presence and importance in this market."

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDS such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 300 employees.

