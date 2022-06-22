Cultural tourism ad of Anhui lit up at Heathrow Airport

HEFEI, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2022, the "Beautiful Anhui, Discover It for Yourself" cultural tourism ad of Anhui, China was lit up at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in Europe. It shows the world Anhui's magical natural scenery and precious humanities, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province.

The huge screen is a picture of Yuezhao Lake (literally "moon pool") in Huangshan, Anhui. The mirror-like Yuezhao Lake reflects a blue sky, white clouds, green mountains in the distance and ancient Hui-style buildings. It integrates the beauty of nature and humanities into a picturesque scene.

Yuezhao Lake is located in Hongcun Village at the southwestern foot of Mount Huangshan. Hongcun Village was built during the Southern Song Dynasty nearly a thousand years ago. The location, layout and architecture of the whole village reflect the unity between nature and man. Buildings there feature neatly arranged walls, gray tiles and flying eaves representative of Hui-style architecture in southern Anhui. In 2000, the village was included in the World Cultural Heritage List by UNESCO.

Anhui has beautiful landscapes and outstanding people. It is home to famous mountains including Mt. Huangshan, Mt. Jiuhua, Mt. Qiyun, Mt. Tianzhu, with Yangtze River and the Huaihe River running through. The Xin'an River originating from Anhui has nurtured local people for over a thousand years. Local celebrities come out in large numbers, such as Lao Tzu, Chuang Tzu, Cao Cao, Hua Tuo, and Bao Zheng, whose spirits still deeply influence future generations.

The Chinese character "Hui" consists of mountain and water in the middle and humanities in the left and right, which represent the blending of culture in north and south China. This ad of Anhui only displays a small piece of beautiful Anhui, but all of its unique charm.

In recent years, Anhui promotes its cultural tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok to improve its international presence. Today's Anhui is full of vitality. It welcomes visitors from all over the world with open arms and innovation.

