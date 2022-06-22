Accounting Seed Advances Automation and Consolidation Capabilities in the Summer '22 Release

Launching Alongside New Product Packages Aligned to Unique Customer Needs

COLUMBIA, Md. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed , the top-rated accounting platform built natively on Salesforce, deploys its latest product release, Summer '22 . Packed with new features and customer-driven enhancements, the Summer '22 release focuses on enhanced automation and consolidation capabilities, and continued additions to the core financial features within the Accounting Seed platform.

"Every new feature or enhancement is deployed because our customers provide feedback and we listen."

"With every product release, we are serving our customer base in a deeper, more impactful way. Every new feature or enhancement is deployed because our customers provide feedback and we listen," said Ryan Sieve, chief technology officer at Accounting Seed. "The Summer '22 release reinforces our commitment to providing the most up-to-date technology and automation capabilities to our 50,000 users, and the entire Accounting Seed team is thrilled to bring it to market."

A few highlights of the Summer '22 release include:

The ability to consolidate ledgers in different currencies via Foreign Currency Translation. This particular feature is a must-have for companies that do business in multiple countries and enables Accounting Seed to better serve global businesses.

New automations to simplify the customer refund process—saving customers time and money.

Configurations for scheduled jobs that allow for immediate processing, eliminating 'wait time' and increasing productivity.

Added permission sets that increase security and help businesses to monitor user access and continually protect their data.

Alongside the Summer '22 Release, Accounting Seed extends its commitment to serving the unique needs of customers through new tiered product packages. These packages are designed to more closely align Accounting Seed feature sets to the unique needs of our customers. Starting this month, three new packages will be offered—Essentials, Professional and Premier.

"We support a broad variety of customers in diverse industries and countries. The new tiered product offerings enable us to work with our customer's unique needs and better support their business processes and goals," said Sieve. "As our customers grow, we have the ability to scale with them—that is the purpose these product packages serve."

To learn more about the Summer '22 Release and new product packages, visit www.accountingseed.com or contact Shannon Canzanella at scanzanella@accountingseed.com to speak with the senior leadership team at Accounting Seed.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 and published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011. The platform's innovative and flexible architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting time back in their hands and empowering financial growth. Learn more at accountingseed.com.

