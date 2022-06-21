SmartCow Launches AIoT Device Management Platform to Simplify Deployment and Centralized Management of Edge AI Systems

SmartCow's FleetTrackr allows administrators to provision, manage, monitor, and update thousands of devices, securely, and entirely over the air

ST. JULIANS, Malta, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow , an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics, AIoT devices, and smart city solutions today introduced its new AIoT Device Management Platform, FleetTrackr , that offers simplified deployment and centralized management of edge AI systems through a hybrid-cloud service. Key applications include smart cities using city surveillance and traffic management with thousands of AIoT devices connected simultaneously; smart manufacturing using AI for inventory management; large-scale surveillance and security deployments; and smart retail edge deployments.

"Fleet management software will revolutionize companies' ability to digitally transform their business operations, and FleetTrackr is at the forefront of speciality AIoT device management software,'' said Ravi Kiran, SmartCow CEO. "We recognize the need for responsive, flexible, and remotely-operated AI solutions as demand increases for efficient, smart technology."

Fleet management software is crucial for effective device management and large-scale AI deployments, whether that be for retailers building intelligent stores, or hospitals using AI to improve patient care and administrative workflow. Fleets of IoT devices need to be capable of running unattended with the ability to be reprogrammed with newer versions of device kernels or security updates. Instead of allocating unnecessary resources to reprogram these devices with new software updates, FleetTrackr comes with its own Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) functionality that allows users to provision, manage, maintain, monitor, and update thousands of devices, entirely over-the-air. FleetTrackr's 24/7 remote management includes integrated security and privacy and offers a 30 percent reduction in maintenance, time, and labor costs.

"A large number of heterogeneous devices forming an IoT network should be capable of running unattended at all times and reprogramming a group of devices is a challenging task when they cannot be done remotely. FleetTrackr allows administrators to update all the devices in a desired network with new software without spending weeks planning and executing deployment plans," continued Kiran. "FleetTrackr enables users to not only identify problems with large fleets of devices, but to perform software updates as well as backup and restore firmware when a device turns out to be faulty, making the experience seamless, efficient, and secure."

The FleetTrackr Unified Dashboard

The FleetTrackr Unified Dashboard (UI) enables users and teams to remotely manage tens of thousands of IoT devices that are in the field. The UI dashboard provides solutions for device management, software management, and issue management. Users can upgrade their AI solutions, add or delete applications, update system firmware and software, streamline operations and administrative tasks, and monitor the health metrics of devices spread over vast distances from a single control panel.

Key Features include:

Device life-cycle management to monitor device metrics, status, and device performance KPIs

Inventory management to maintain order status and device inventory

Cloud container management to update or restart container or container fleet with a single click

Firmware-Over-The-Air updates to update software, backup, and recover data through remote access

Predictive maintenance capabilities to detect hardware and software anomalies

Issue management to raise tickets, manage teams, and schedule maintenance and tasks

Out-Of-Band functionality to remotely send updates to the device as well as allow for firmware backup and recovery whenever a device goes wrong

Support for multiple IT environments to deploy either on the edge, on-premises, or in the cloud

FleetTrackr integrates with all of SmartCow's product lines including edge nodes, AI cameras, and engineering kits. Users can simply add on FleetTrackr to their existing AIoT solution for seamless device management. Learn about all SmartCow products at https://www.smartcow.ai/products/ .

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds hardware and software products for AI applications used by the defense industry, in smart cities and industry 4.0. Strategic partners include NVIDIA and PNY. The company is located in Malta, India and Taiwan and is expanding to Italy, France and Singapore. For more information, visit www.smartcow.ai .

