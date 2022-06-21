Hoth Therapeutics Announces HREC Approval in Australia for the Next Phase of its Trial of BioLexa for Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

Hoth Therapeutics Announces HREC Approval in Australia for the Next Phase of its Trial of BioLexa for Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has received approval by the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate the next phase of its BioLexa trial for patients suffering with Atopic Dermatitis.

Receiving clearance is a critical milestone in our clinical trial in Australia. Hoth's scientific advisors believe that Hoth's atopic dermatitis solution, BioLexa, represents a significant global opportunity and looks forward to advancing the treatment through the clinic.

BioLexa is a patented, proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation being developed for treatment of diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms. Bacterial biofilms are specialized communities consisting of bacteria adhered to a surface (both biological and abiotic surfaces) and to other bacteria, and often with a protective extracellular matrix. Mature bacterial biofilms often result in chronic, recurrent infections that are difficult to treat due to the barrier effect of the biofilm that facilitates antibiotic resistance and avoiding immune system mechanisms. The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy. This novel mechanism of action has the potential to broadly treat clinical manifestations resulting from Staphylococcal biofilm formation.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate medications that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

