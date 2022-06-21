Curbio Announces Hiring Plan to Expand Workforce Amidst Continued Company Growth

POTOMAC, Md., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., a PropTech company providing fix now, pay when you sell pre-listing home improvement services to real estate agents and their clients, today announced that it will be expanding its workforce by 68% by the end of 2022. The announcement follows six months of tremendous growth for Curbio, beginning with the closing of a $65M Series B funding round in January 2022 and continuing with the organization's successful launch in six new markets.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Curbio's announcement comes at a time when several tech companies are implementing layoffs, a development many in the VC world have warned about following an unprecedented year in the space. Despite recent uncertainty in both the stock and housing markets, Curbio continues to grow more than 100% year over year, a testament to the strength of the organization's business model and market positioning.

"Pre-listing home improvements have always been, and will always be, the key to selling a home quickly and for top dollar. We've been in a strong seller's market for the past two years, but have continued to grow as a company due to the inherent value that Curbio provides to both real estate agents and homeowners. With the market cooling in some areas, our solution continues to be in demand for homeowners looking to sell quickly and for the best possible price in a time when buyers want turnkey, move-in ready homes," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

Curbio ended the year 2021 with 104 full-time employees on their staff. That number has grown to 145 employees today, with the company still hiring for at least 30 more positions by the end of 2022. This growth encompasses all areas of the organization, including marketing, operations, sales, human resources and technology. It also expands to existing employees, over 20% of which have earned a promotion internally since joining the company.

"Curbio was built to transform home improvement for real estate, and I am incredibly proud of our success so far. We have taken an outdated, painstaking process and dramatically improved it to benefit real estate agents, homeowners, brokerages and subcontractors. Our growth this year has proven that our solution is an invaluable resource for the real estate community in any market. I am confident that our growth will continue to accelerate as we expand our incredibly talented, dedicated workforce," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

To learn more about Curbio and view open positions, visit www.curbio.com/careers.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curbio