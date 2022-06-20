WELL Health Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated May 13, 2022 for the Meeting were elected.
A total of 38,606,107 common shares representing 18.35% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting.
Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:
Resolution
Vote Type
Total Votes
% Voted
Hamed Shahbazi
For
33,069,369
91.76 %
Against
0
0 %
Withheld
2,969,581
8.24 %
Tara Mccarville
For
33,978,565
94.28 %
Against
0
0 %
Withheld
2,060,385
5.72 %
Kenneth Cawkell
For
35,044,346
97.24 %
Against
0
0 %
Withheld
994,604
2.76 %
John Kim
For
34,011,842
94.38 %
Against
0
0 %
Withheld
2,027,108
5.62 %
Thomas Liston
For
35,019,053
97.17 %
Against
0
0 %
Withheld
1,019,897
2.83 %
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on June 20, 2022.
Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director
WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.
