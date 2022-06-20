Getting Answers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Bicycle Accessory to Increase Leverage and Speed (HAD-145)

Published: Jun. 20, 2022

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to assist a bicyclist in increasing leverage, power and speed," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the POWER STICK. My design would offer the benefits of a full body workout without adding extra strain on the body."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to increase leverage, power and speed during bicycling. In doing so, it can be used with traditional and stationary bicycles. As a result, it offers a full body workout and it reduces strain on the body. The invention features a unique and practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for bicycle owners, cyclists and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
