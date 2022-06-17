Creatd Sets July 21st, 2022 as Date for Investor Day and First Look at the Vocal App

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today confirmed that its app is on schedule and that the Company will preview both the product and a number of new updates across Creatd's portfolio of brands at its upcoming Investor Day.

Said Creatd Founder and Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer, "This will be the most important event for our company since the launch of Vocal in December of 2016. Our management looks forward to discussing all of our strategic initiatives at an Investor Day in our New York office on July 21st, 2022, which will include a live-streamed broadcast as well as a Q&A with the team."

The Company will disseminate further information regarding registration for its Investor Day in the coming weeks. For investor and press-related questions, please contact ir@creatd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

