Veteran Biomedical R&D Executive Dr. Vladimir Misik Joins CSOFT Health Sciences as VP of Global Clinical Strategy in Time for DIA 2022

BOSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, leader in medical translations, is pleased to announce its appointment of Dr. Vladimir Misik as Vice President of Global Clinical Strategy, expanding CSOFT's senior advisory to its clinical trial localization and global regulatory consulting services. As a seasoned biomedical R&D executive and founder of multiple biomedical R&D ventures, Dr. Misik joins CSOFT in time for DIA's first in-person Annual Meeting since the start of the pandemic, taking place June 19th to 23rd in Chicago. In addition to joining CSOFT's on-the-ground team at Booth 2331, where he will be available for meetings and discussions, Dr. Misik attends the Annual Meeting as an esteemed member of DIA's global core committee for clinical research.

"CSOFT is extremely excited to welcome Dr. Misik as Vice President following over a year of close collaboration and planning in partnership with LongTaal, a proprietary clinical trial informatics platform founded by Dr. Misik," said CSOFT Founder and CEO Ms. Shunee Yee. "We are pleased to be returning to DIA in person with his deep expertise in planning and conducting global clinical trials."

Based in Vienna, Austria, Dr. Misik brings more than 30 years' experience in biomedical R&D to his post with CSOFT, including VP of Global Delivery Network and VP of Site Management at Quintiles/IQVIA, co-founding the VIARES Academy for clinical research workforce development, as well as serving as CEO of SanaClis, a global full-service CRO. With a focus on improving diversity in patient recruitment and site selection for clinical trials, Dr. Misik advises CSOFT in its commitment to delivering cross-border communication solutions for companies engaging global markets and regulatory environments, particularly in the EU. Dr. Misik is author of 60+ research articles and book chapters in peer-reviewed journals. His current research focus is globalization of industry clinical trials. Leveraging the LongTaal CT analytics platform, he introduced the worldwide first clinical trial reputation index of countries. Dr. Misik serves as an editorial board member at Applied Clinical Research, Clinical Trials and Regulatory Affairs journal.

Dr. Misik's previous collaboration with CSOFT includes his 2021 appearance on CSOFT's Coffee & Conversations webinar, Evaluating Geographical Clinical Trial Trends.

DIA's Global Annual Meeting brings together industry, regulators, academics, and patients for four days of discussions and thought leadership on the global and local challenges facing professionals in the life sciences community. 2022's in-person event, with the theme Innovation Through Collaboration, will continue DIA's perennial focus on patient centricity and cross-border collaboration as global uncertainty continues to challenge pharmaceutical research and development. Attendees interested in learning more about trends in clinical trial localization can visit CSOFT Health Sciences at Booth 2331, where Dr. Misik will be available during the lunch hour on Monday and Tuesday, June 21 and 22 (12:00 pm – 1:00 pm). More information about DIA is available at www.diaglobal.org.

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translation, provides end-to-end medical translations for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA.

Our operations are certified in ISO 17100:2015, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more at lifesciences.csoftintl.com.

Contact

Nikki Andrews (U.S./Europe)

+1 (617) 263-8950

nikki.andrews@csoftintl.com

