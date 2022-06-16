E&E Exhibit Solutions Wins Top Award in Exhibitor Magazine's Ninth Annual Portable/Modular Awards

TEMPE, Ariz., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating award-winning designer trade show exhibits. E&E was honored to receive the top award for Best Island Exhibit, in fewer than 800 square feet. The award recognizes design excellence and out of several hundred entries, E&E won for an island booth trade show display rentals designed for Vectorworks, Inc.

"It is such an amazing honor to be recognized for our design elements, especially by the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing," said Daniel Chaddock, President. "The past two years have been a challenge for our industry, and to be singled out for work we designed and produced for one of our amazing customers is nothing short of spectacular."

In order to be eligible for consideration in the Portable/Modular Awards, the entries must be primarily comprised of prefabricated portable and/or modular exhibit systems. Additionally, the entries must be completely built rather than just a rendered drawing.

The competition was determined by a panel of ten marketing and design experts in the exhibit industry. The judges determined the winners in 12 different categories, including Portable Modular Award for Best Island Exhibit, fewer than 800 square feet, which was won by E&E Exhibit Solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our ingenuity, creativity and hard work," said Cynthia Chaddock Marketing Director. "It is an honor to be recognized for the quality work we provide for all of our customers and in this case, for Vectorworks, Inc.

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com.

