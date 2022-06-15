Pivotree Secures Key Strategic Partnership with commercetools to Help Customers Embrace a Headless Commerce Future

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today it has been selected as an official partner of commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and inventor of headless commerce. commercetools is the leading product portfolio of highly customized experiences for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. Adhering to MACH (Microservices, APIs, Cloud-native, Headless) principles, commercetools is a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce portfolio that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices.

Pivotree Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Pivotree has been helping B2C and B2B enterprise customers to adapt to the fast-changing world of frictionless commerce. Enabling global enterprises to deploy a world-renowned commerce platform like commercetools helps customers reduce technical debt, increase business agility, and provide unlimited optionality.

The MACH principles and flexibility of commercetools combined with Pivotree's excellence in commerce strategy, delivery and engineering prowess is a unique combination that serves large enterprises as they move from monoliths to MACH in preparation for the future of commerce experiences.

"commercetools is synonymous with MACH and headless technologies in the commerce space. Our goal is to apply Pivotree's technical excellence, delivery capabilities, and modern architecture to boldly challenge the status quo previously dictated by yesterday's monolithic commerce players. By strategically partnering with commercetools, we can jointly deliver solutions to our customers that will not only transform their IT infrastructure but offer infinite flexibility," said Joseph Lee, General Manager, Commerce BU for Pivotree.

"commercetools and Pivotree have a shared belief in the value MACH architectures provide organizations, and ultimately the end customer," said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Strategy Officer at commercetools and Co-Founder & Chairman of the MACH Alliance. "This partnership gives our customers best-in-class solutions that set them on a path for sustainable growth, while our two businesses work together to build and implement strong digital commerce strategies for them."

The MACH Alliance is a non-profit organization, governed by an independent board. It was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet a high-standard of certification principles and welcome technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future.

Pivotree helps retailers and brand manufacturers reinvent Direct-to-Consumer (D2C), B2B, and B2B2C business models leveraging its portfolio of commerce, data management, supply-chain, and digital solutions. Customers rely on Pivotree for strategic planning, implementation, support, and managed services as they journey toward a frictionless commerce future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading product portfolio for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. commercetools is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance , a group of independent, future-thinking tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. For more information, please visit www.commercetools.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.