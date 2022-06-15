Charlotte Entrepreneurs Graduate from EO's Accelerator Program After Reaching $1 Million in Revenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) announced seven new graduates of its business accelerator program this month after each participant reached $1 million in business revenue.

EO Accelerator equips entrepreneurs with the tools they need to scale their businesses. EOA is a program of the Entrepreneur Organization. (PRNewswire)

The graduates included Jeni Bukolt of HAVEN Creative , Scott Gadd of ETA , Maggie Pozorski of Oh You're Lovely , Joshua Tarbutton of Bravo Team , David Goodson of American Electric Company , Juan Cruz of Jua Jua Cleaning and George Ramsey of Bold Music .

"A heartfelt congratulations to all of our graduates," said Bryan Delaney, Chairman of the EO Accelerator program. "It is incredibly rewarding to see these businesses take off as they navigate the high-pressure world of entrepreneurship. This program has been created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, which gives participants a unique perspective from personal experience you don't see in other programs."

EO Accelerator is an innovative program that helps aspiring entrepreneurs develop their strategy, finance, people, sales, and marketing skills through a series of high-impact learning events and small group accountability sessions. Accelerator participants are paired with leading entrepreneurs to discover their best practices and engage in an experience sharing environment.

"I've been in the program for 4 years, so to finally graduate feels amazing. I am also extremely grateful for the EO community," Jeni Bukolt, graduate and CEO of HAVEN Creative, said. "I don't believe I would have been able to scale without the support of my EOA coaches and colleagues. Because of the extensive learning and accountability, my business revenue grew nearly 10x from the time I started the program."

Another recent graduate, George Ramsay, owns Bold Music and received the Core Value Award from EOA Charlotte.

"The Accelerator is THE best money I have ever spent on my personal development as a business leader. It offered a framework to build my confidence as an entrepreneur, and as a participant in the program I quickly became equipped with the skills needed to scale my business in a responsible and sustainable way," Ramsay said.

Each business that is able to participate in the accelerator program is better trained and equipped to grow their business and hire local talent throughout the Charlotte region.

"Thank you to EO Accelerator for its commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge, support, and mentoring to grow their business, and congratulations to these entrepreneurs for investing in yourselves and putting in the work," Janet LaBar, President and CEO of Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, said. "The Charlotte Region's economy succeeds when businesses at all levels are thriving. We look forward to supporting your growth and scale in our community."

About EO

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a $124 billion global, non-profit peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000+ influential business owners with 167 chapters in 61 countries exclusively for entrepreneurs. The members are business professionals who are the owners, founders, co-founders or controlling shareholders of companies that have annual revenue of $1 million USD or more.

To learn more about EO Charlotte and the Accelerator Program, visit www.eocharlotte.org .

