Matthew Isom named retail network development marketing director for AlphaGraphics and PostNet

Leading marketing and print solutions franchise continues growth with new leadership hire

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, continues its commitment to future growth with a new leadership hire. Matthew Isom has been named the new retail network development marketing director for the franchise. He will also assume the same role under the PostNet banner.

As the retail network development marketing director, Isom will be primarily responsible for overall franchise development campaign execution across the AlphaGraphics and PostNet brands. This will include lead generation strategy, planning and execution of integrated marketing strategies for franchise recruitment, development and implementation of strategic marketing campaigns to increase franchise awareness and achieve annual revenue goals, development and coordination of semi-monthly candidate webinars, and much more.

"Over the past two years, AlphaGraphics and PostNet made the necessary changes to provide growth opportunities despite the pandemic that plagued the business community," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "With both franchises seeing amazing success, we wanted to continue that trajectory by making an addition to our leadership team solely to help grow our franchise network. Matthew will play a pivotal role in helping push AlphaGraphics and PostNet to new heights as we continue to thrive on a franchise level."

Isom brings a broad wealth of experience to the director position. Before joining AlphaGraphics and PostNet, he worked as the partner relations manager at Ring Ring Marketing. He has also held positions as a digital marketing consultant, data analyst, marketing strategist and digital marketing specialist.

A graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, Isom said he looks forward to helping with the growth and expansion of both the PostNet and AlphaGraphics brands.

"Franchising is a unique industry in that entrepreneurs are given a set of tools and a business model to help them become successful on a local or regional level," Isom said. "Both AlphaGraphics and PostNet provide an excellent example of a franchise doing it the right way by providing franchisees with numerous resources for exponential growth. I look forward to working with Bill McPherson, Ryan Farris and all the other executives to help continue the success that PostNet and AlphaGraphics exemplify."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www/alphagraphics.com .

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With over 600 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. For more information, visit https://www.postnet.com/.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

