KOHLER, Wisc., June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler's Fuorisalone exhibition featuring a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled "Divided Layers," is named the winning project in the Fuorisalone Award 2022, a project by Fuorisalone.it. Divided Layers is a site-specific installation that builds upon the duo's release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sink Daniel Arsham designed in collaboration with Kohler in 2021.

Kohler and Daniel Arsham’s “Divided Layers” Installation Wins Fuorisalone Award 2022 at Milan Design Week (PRNewswire)

Kohler, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, partnered with artist-designer, Daniel Arsham on the world premiere of the immersive art experience.

The Fuorisalone Award is both the physical prize, made in 3D printing, and the related NFT. The three-dimensional representation of complex data relating to Fuorisalone.it was created by Mauro Martino, digital artist, Principal Research Scientist at the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab (Cambridge, MA, USA). Mauro Martino created a "network sculpture," an abstract mathematical construct, synthesis of the processing of both physical and digital data collected through the Fuorisalone web platform. The result is a digital diagram consisting of nodes (point objects) and connections (one-dimensional lines) which was translated into an organic three-dimensional physical object.

The immersive installation is made of a series of stacked panels combined to form a walkable tunnel. When developing Rock.01, Arsham was inspired to create Divided Layers to give guests the ability to move through the sink. Each panel references a single plane of the 3D printed clay that layers together to form the sink. 3D printing is a process of additive construction; in contrast, the tunnel is revealing the subtractive in taking away portions to give way to the volume the visitor can walk through.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. has more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide. Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

