Goldman Sachs & Non-Profit Rewriting the Code Introduce RTC Women in Tech Fund

DURHAM, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rewriting the Code (RTC), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting college and early career women with a passion for technology, announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs that provides $1,500,000 to fund and launch the RTC Women in Tech Fund.

Rewriting the Code (PRNewswire)

Goldman Sachs will also provide funding of $1,000,000 to support mentorships, programming, and education for the RTC community. The RTC Women in Tech Fund is invested in college undergraduates that are within four semesters of graduation, are pursuing a computing-related major, and can demonstrate financial need.

"I am thrilled to be taking the next step in our partnership with RTC, Black Wings and Latinas de RTC. This initiative is supplementary to various mentorship programs we host with them, and will provide financial support to women in technology who need assistance in completing their degrees, ultimately leading to increased representation of women in the industry," said Rob Fuentes, global head of Digital Talent Acquisition and co-head of Engineering Hispanic/Latinx Network at Goldman Sachs.

Grant options include:

Emergency Mini-Grants up to $599 to help students overcome short-term obstacles to their progress.

Bridge Grants up to $3,000 to overcome potentially catastrophic financial hurdles or access critical resume building opportunities.

RTC Academic Grants up to $10,000 to cover tuition and expenses for the final credits to degree completion.

"Goldman Sachs' generous grant will position Rewriting the Code to appropriately seed and launch RTC's Women in Tech Fund," added Sue Harnett, Founder & President of Rewriting the Code. "The Fund supports RTC students who are experiencing financial hardships that impact their ability to focus on, and complete their computing degrees. Increasing the number of women and intersectional women in tech, requires a holistic approach including mentorship, educational programming, community building and financial support. Access to financial support will allow the women of RTC to exhale and focus on completing their degree."

This financial partnership is an extension of an existing partnership RTC has had with Goldman Sachs since 2019 when two RTC members interned at Goldman Sachs the year prior and introduced Managing Director Elizabeth Byrnes to the RTC community and its impact on women in technology focused jobs. This resulted in a Talent Acquisition partnership for both employees and interns that has doubled in size year over year. In early 2020, Rob Fuentes championed the Engineer Match program to include career development for both male and female identifying engineers and will lead the RTC Women in Tech Fund partnership moving forward.

For more information, please visit: www.rewritingthecode.org/womenintechfund

About Rewriting the Code

Rewriting the Code is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has developed a community of exceptional college and early career women with a passion for technology. RTC empowers women to become the next generation of engineers and tech leaders by providing community, industry education, professional and personal development, and hands-on experience through partnership with companies across North America.

About The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Three student members of Rewriting the Code are photographed: Destiny Nwafor, Grace Cuenca, and Yan Lawrence. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rewriting the Code