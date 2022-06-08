CHICKEN SALAD CHICK LAUNCHES REFRESHING SUMMER SPECIALS

– Fan-Favorite: Dill-icious Diva and brand-new Watermelon Iced Tea Set to Cool Down Guests –

ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the launch of its limited-time, fan-favorite Dill-icious Diva chicken salad and all new Watermelon Iced Tea. The beloved chicken salad flavor is a refreshing blend of cool, crisp cucumbers and summery dill flavors. Dill-icious Diva will be available now through August.

"We couldn't be more excited to put Dill-icious Diva back on our menu for a limited time and to introduce our new Watermelon Iced Tea this season," said Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick President and CEO. "We're always looking to satisfy our customers' cravings and our latest editions are sure to do just that with made from scratch, refreshing ingredients that will help guests beat the heat this summer."

Originally crafted in 2015, the popular Dill-icious Diva was created by one of Chicken Salad Chick's guests, Jennifer Kirkland of Tallahassee, Florida. As part of the brand's Pick a New Chick Contest, Jennifer's bright and refreshing flavor packed full of fresh herbs and refreshing cucumbers was the clear front-runner and now fan-favorite flavor that is perfect for summertime.

Alongside Dill-icious Diva, Chicken Salad Chick is launching a brand-new summer treat- a light and replenishing Watermelon Iced Tea. An exciting addition to Chicken Salad Chick's current drink selection of sweetened iced tea, unsweetened iced tea and natural lemonade, the new Watermelon Iced Tea is a sweet sip of summer in a glass.

Founded in Auburn, Alabama and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicken Salad Chick offers a fun twist on a Southern classic. Since its opening in 2008, the brand has continued to deliver a "custom fit" chicken salad experience, with a variety of fresh and original flavors to choose from, gourmet soups, flavorful side salads, signature sandwiches, and delectable desserts. A testament to its success, Chicken Salad Chick now has over 220 locations across the nation.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 215 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

