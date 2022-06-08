Chambers USA Recognizes Mark Lanier, Lanier Law Firm Among Nation's Best

Litigation "superstar" is "head and shoulders above the rest"

HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier , founder of The Lanier Law Firm, is one of only 20 attorneys named to the top tier of trial lawyers in the nation by the 2022 edition of the elite Chambers USA legal directory. The firm, which Mr. Lanier founded in 1990 and has grown to more than 50 attorneys, is also recognized by Chambers for representing plaintiffs in product liability claims.

One of the profession's most respected and comprehensive guides, the publication's team of more than 200 researchers conducts in-depth assessments and thousands of interviews each year, emphasizing client feedback in making its selections.

According to one contact interviewed by Chambers, "Mark is one of the best trial lawyers out there. He cross-examines well, relates to juries and can tell a good story."

In addition, Mr. Lanier is the only attorney in the nation listed as a "Star Individual" for representing plaintiffs in product liability litigation, with one source stating "Mark is head and shoulders above the rest. He is a superstar."

Mr. Lanier is one of 28 Texas attorneys listed in the publication's "Spotlight" of top trial lawyers in the state and is also highly ranked in the category of General Commercial Litigation in the state.

Cumulatively, Mr. Lanier has garnered almost $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career. This work has involved representing clients in individual, class action and multidistrict litigation involving business, product liability, personal injury and intellectual property disputes.

