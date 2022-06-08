A BOLD Twist on a Summer Gin & Tonic

OPELOUSAS, La., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick off your summer with a cool and refreshing twist on the classic gin and tonic. Made with Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning, this Cajun Grapefruit Gin & Tonic by Michelle Sips & Savors has a kick of flavor you'll want to sip all season long.

CAJUN GRAPEFRUIT GIN & TONIC

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup Sugar

1-2 Tablespoons Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning

1 Cup Water

½ Ounce BOLD Creole Simple Syrup (Directions Below)

Sprig of Fresh Thyme

½ Ounce Gin

½ Ounce Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Tonic Water

Fresh Thyme and Grapefruit Slices for Garnish

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 0 Minutes

Serves: 1-2

Making the BOLD Creole Simple Syrup:

Heat sugar, Tony's BOLD Seasoning and water in a pan Simmer until sugar and seasoning are dissolved, though seasoning will not entirely dissolve. Strain into glass container. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Making the Cajun Grapefruit Gin & Tonic

In a mixing glass, muddle the BOLD Creole Simple Syrup and fresh thyme. Add in the gin and grapefruit juice. Fill a glass with ice. Pour the grapefruit mixture over the ice – about 2/3 full. Top off with tonic water. Garnish with a sprig of thyme and grapefruit slice. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's continues to be family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both pantry and table.

