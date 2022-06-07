ELITE AUCTIONS Announces Auction of $5.25 Million 4-Story Beach House & Vacation Rental Business in Panama City Beach, FL

Announcement comes as famous spring break hotspot sees busiest March visitor season on record following historic year of tourism business in 2021.

NAPLES, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling at auction without reserve.

Going to the auction block July 2, 2022, is 12401 Front Beach Rd, a recently completed four-story luxury beach home and its active vacation rental business.

With more than 130 feet of white-sand oceanfront, numerous upgrades, fun amenities, and what the listing agent calls "the most unique design on the Florida Gulf Coast," Beachfront Breezes is located directly on the Gulf of Mexico in the heart of Panama City Beach and aims to impress.

The residence was recently listed at $5.25 million according to publicly-accessible real estate data sources.

Commenting on the announcement and the record-setting year of tourism in Panama City Beach, Randy Haddaway, CEO and founder of Elite Auctions said, "According to a recent article in the local paper there, Panama City Beach just saw its busiest March on record for tourism, and that followed its busiest year ever in 2021.

People of all ages, not just the typical Spring Breaker crowd, are ready for fun in the sun again on the Florida Gulf Coast…and they're spending big money to vacation at luxury properties like this one."

Haddaway says that anyone looking for luxury Gulf-front property from the Florida Keys to Corpus Christi, Texas, should put this opportunity at the top of their list.

"Florida is sizzling right now, I mean it's absolutely on fire," says Haddaway.

"Everyone wants to come to Florida right now, for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the state's pro-tourism business climate, and for a seasonal end-user or business investor, this auction represents the opportunity of a lifetime."

Featuring six oceanfront bedrooms and seven baths, and being offered fully-furnished with a pair of queen-sized bunkbeds, the 3,900 sq-ft home accommodates up to 21 guests and boasts an impressive list of amenities, including a second-story pool, a fourth-story bar and party room with pool table, all easily accessed via elevator, high-end furniture and appliances, and a full-perimeter privacy fence with beach access gates.

12401 Front Beach Rd is available for public and private tours from Noon until 4 PM beginning Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The auction will be held on-site at the property, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 AM CDT, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

ELITE AUCTIONS has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value property and luxury yachts for auction with no reserve, accelerating the sale of more than $450 million in luxury assets. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best value for their property and secure a sale quickly.

