Ashley Graham Announced as Keynote Speaker at BOLD 2022, the Mindbody Conference

Supermodel, body activist, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to headline annual wellness event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that American supermodel, designer, author and body activist, Ashley Graham, will headline BOLD 2022, the Mindbody Conference. BOLD 2022, the premier event in wellness, will be held on September 12-14 in Los Angeles, California bringing together business owners, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs from across the wellness industry for educational sessions and unique experiences.

"Ashley Graham is the definition of a trailblazer, redefining years of traditional beauty standards and empowering millions everywhere to embrace themselves as they are, mind, body, and soul," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "We are honored to have Ashley join us at BOLD 2022 to share with our customers her experiences as a leader, entrepreneur, and all she has had to overcome to get where she is today."

During her session, Graham will sit down for a moderated conversation to speak about her journey in the public eye touching on everything from body image, self-acceptance, and female empowerment. A business-savvy entrepreneur, Graham has been honored on Forbes' coveted "30 Under 30", Glamour's "Woman of the Year" and Time's "100 Most Influential People in the World", and has co-founded ALDA, a collective of models that represents beauty beyond size and challenges conventional notions within the fashion industry.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to speak at BOLD 2022, the Mindbody Conference, and to be in such great company. It's important that we share our stories of success and struggle with each other to help uplift and inspire others," says Ashley Graham. "I'm so passionate about breaking out of the norms in fashion, beauty and what it means to be a woman, and I can't wait to share my journey with everyone."

As the biggest event in fitness, wellness, and beauty, Mindbody's BOLD conference offers strategies, business insights, and inspiration for everyone in the wellness industry, whether you're a growing brand or thriving franchise.

"Wellness is calling – and after a few difficult years on our physical and mental health, it's the perfect time to embrace the call and join the movement," said McCarter. "As the industry continues to not only rebound, but expand, we are excited to bring BOLD to Los Angeles for attendees to experience this new wave of wellness."

Attendees will get access to all mainstage sessions including Ashley Graham's conversation, 30+ insightful, in-person breakout sessions, demo sessions of the latest Mindbody products, ClassPass deep dives, wellness experiences and more.

To learn more about BOLD 2022 or to join the global movement and register for the event visit www.mindbodybold.com .

