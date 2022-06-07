Getting Answers
AMZN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amazon.com, Inc. Shareholders

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 1, 2019 to April 5, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AMZN:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28126&from=4

Amazon.com, Inc. NEWS - AMZN NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Amazon.com, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Amazon you have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Amazon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AMZN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/amazon-com-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28126&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amzn-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-5-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-amazoncom-inc-shareholders-301561279.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

