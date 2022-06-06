Trialjectory Presents Poster Highlighting Platform's Effective Cancer Patient Clinical Trial Recruitment at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Company's AI-Powered Platform Expands Patient Access to Clinical Trials and Gives Pharmaceutical Industry Insights into Patients' Perspectives, Drivers and Barriers to Treatment Selection / Trial Enrollment

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory, the AI-powered decision-support platform for patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that the Company presented a poster on cancer patients' clinical trial participation at this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting . The poster, titled, "Trialjectory: An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Platform Empowering Patients and Oncologists by Accelerating Access to Participation in Cancer Clinical Trials," was presented by Limor Gortzak Uzan, M.D, Director of Oncology, Trialjectory.

The poster highlighted clinical trial registration and participation for patients using Trialjectory, showing significantly higher engagement and enrollment rates compared to reported national averages. Trialjectory's platform was highly effective at offering patients and their doctors direct, precise and quick access to relevant clinical trials for a patient's exact diagnosis, which directly converted into higher referral and enrollment rates across different cancer types.

"Most cancer patients are open to participating in clinical trials, as they often achieve better outcomes with advanced new treatment options, compared with the standard of care. However, only 2 to 4 percent of patients enroll in trials due to the many complexities associated with using resources like ClinicalTrials.gov," said Tzvia Bader, co-founder and CEO, Trialjectory. "Such resources do not offer direct trial matches, are geared more toward healthcare professionals and use medical terms that are challenging for most cancer patients to understand. With Trialjectory, we continue to see a high clinical trial adoption rate, growing registration rate and well-above-average application rate, because our patient-centric platform helps patients to understand all of their available treatment options. Equipped with this knowledge, patients can then make more informed decisions about their healthcare in partnership with their oncologists."

With over 65,000 cancer patient members, 4,000 new member sign-ups each month and over 1 million clinical trial matches made to date, Trialjectory uses AI and machine learning to efficiently sift through vast amounts of information that an individual doctor or patient cannot accomplish on his or her own to successfully match patients to the most relevant clinical trials.

"Patients today are taking back control of their cancer journey through actively searching for more treatment options, which they can bring to their oncologists for formulating an action plan together," added Bader. "Democratizing access to clinical trials not only increases patient participation but also accelerates the drug development process for pharmaceutical companies as a result. Trialjectory enables patients to see all treatments that are available to them, as well as equips the pharmaceutical industry with vital data that highlights the barriers for patients when it comes to enrolling in clinical trials."

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is an AI-powered decision-support platform democratizing access to advanced cancer treatments and addressing multiple challenges that the oncology drug development ecosystem faces. Its unique model informs and empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey, supports a more personalized approach to patient care and helps pharmaceutical companies to achieve patient-centric drug development. Trialjectory has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ."

