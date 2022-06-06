Former Oracle Executive Brings Deep Insurance Experience to Accelerate Overjet's Growth

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , the leader in dental AI solutions for payers and providers, announced the appointment of Jeff Griffiths as Vice President of Sales. Griffiths joins Overjet amid the rapid pace of demand and fast-growing adoption from the dental payer industry for the company's revolutionary dental AI platform. Griffiths joins Overjet from Oracle, where he was Area Vice President of Sales, leading the division for insurance and healthcare payer technology and software solutions in the Americas.

In his role at Overjet, Griffiths will lead the company's fast-growing division in dental payer partnerships. Overjet's advanced AI-enabled claims review platform, Claim Intelligence , is already in use by most of the largest insurance companies, covering over 75 million Americans.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to Overjet's leadership team," said Shaju Puthussery, Chief Operating Officer of Overjet. "In a short while, Overjet has emerged as the number one dental artificial intelligence company that supports insurance companies and health plans to operate efficiently and innovate constantly in this dynamic sector. With over 30 years of commercial health and dental insurance experience and a proven track record of developing high-performing sales teams, Jeff will be pivotal in building Overjet's commercial infrastructure to scale and grow in the dental payer market and solidify our leadership position."

Prior to joining Overjet from Oracle, Griffiths held senior leadership roles in sales at disruptive startups and global brands, including Oracle and Cognizant/TriZetto, both Fortune 500 companies; and HealthEdge, a provider of cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration, care management, among others.

"One of the biggest industry needs to date has been the need for standardization on the diagnosis and progression of dental disease," said Jeff Griffiths, VP of Sales. "Overjet has assembled the largest, world-class team of the most seasoned technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience who can deliver on Overjet's vision of using dental AI to improve oral health for all."

"Overjet's revolutionary Claims Workflow enables value creation through increased efficiency and lower review costs by executing payer end-to-end clinical review in a single platform," Griffiths said. "With its pioneering dental AI and adoption by the majority of dental payers in the US, Overjet is establishing the de facto standard of care and modernizing the claim workflows in our industry."

Griffiths joins Overjet's team of experienced leaders in the healthcare insurance space, including Puthussery , who was previously Chief Analytics Officer for DentaQuest, one of the largest dental insurance providers in the US. Today's announcement follows a succession of significant developments for Overjet, including:

Dr. Terri Dolan (Chief Dental Officer) joining from Dentsply Sirona, Sid Balwani (Vice President, Product) from Eightfold AI and Uber, and Patrick Austermann (Vice President, Engineering) joining from Oscar Health, to expand the team. The appointments of(Chief Dental Officer) joining from Dentsply Sirona,(Vice President, Product) from Eightfold AI and Uber, and(Vice President, Engineering) joining from Oscar Health, to expand the team.

North America's Top A.I. Companies Shaping the Future on the annual Forbes AI 50 list . Overjet was the only dental and one of the five healthcare A.I. start-ups in Forbes' annual list of companies using artificial intelligence to create a better future. Last month, Overjet was named one ofTop A.I. Companies Shaping the Future on the. Overjet was the only dental and one of the five healthcare A.I. start-ups in Forbes' annual list of companies using artificial intelligence to create a better future.

secured its second FDA clearance last month. With its FDA clearances, Overjet is the first and only dental AI company with technology cleared by the FDA, able to address both bone level measurement with periodontal disease and dental caries detection, as well as quantification for bone level and outline with caries. In a landmark milestone for the dental industry, Overjetlast month. With its FDA clearances, Overjet is the first and only dental AI company with technology cleared by the FDA, able to address both bone level measurement with periodontal disease and dental caries detection, as well as quantification for bone level and outline with caries.

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payers, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com.

