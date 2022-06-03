TripSitter.Clinic Launches New App for At-Home Ketamine Therapy

TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) ("TripSitter" or the "Company"), today announced the official launch of the TripSitter App, a simple and free App that makes it easy for users to access TripSitter Clinics' services.

CEO of TripSitter Clinic, Dr. Huber stated: "we are delighted to announce our new App launch which will enable users with a convenient platform for patients to connect to a doctor, and then be guided along their psychedelic healing journey with specially trained Tripsitters.

The App is available to users through Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. App features a compatibility assessment so patients will be matched with Tripsitters that share common interests and personalities. The App features secure telehealth and unlimited messaging between patients and their Tripsitter and also enables scheduling, medication tracking, and billing

TripSitter Clinic is currently operating in Alabama, Arizona, California , Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming with continued expansion across the United States over the next 6 months.

TripSitter Clinic LTD., through its wholly-owned subsidiary TripSitter Clinic Corp, is at the forefront of two emerging sectors: telehealth and psychedelic medicine. The Company's consultative virtual clinic, TripSitter.Clinic, is an internationally-recognized SaaS platform that provides care, monitoring, and coaching while connecting patients with licensed physicians in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed psychedelic treatment program of therapeutic low-dose ketamine medication. TripSitter is not a primary care physician (PCP). TripSitter.Clinic requires prospective patients to provide a diagnosis from their PCP along with other health information to their chosen TripSitter physician during the initial intake process. When a patient is approved for treatment by their physician, TripSitter.Clinic connects the patient with experts who also use the platform to consult and coordinate with the patient and their physician. Learn more at https://www.tripsitter.clinic/

