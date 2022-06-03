Beyond Type 1 and Life for a Child Illuminate the State of Type 1 Diabetes in Rwanda

Diabetes nonprofits launch new multimedia site to raise awareness of the health inequities for those living with type 1 diabetes in underserved countries

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beyond Type 1 and Life for a Child launch a new long-form, multimedia piece of content that highlights Rwanda's health inequities by telling the inspiring story of two young sisters who live with type 1 diabetes in a suburb of Kigali. The website, toclimbathousandhills.org , amplifies the need for awareness, education and critical resources for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Rwanda.

Supported only by their single mother of six, Ineza, 18, and Rebeka, 14, rely on critical organizations like the Rwanda Diabetes Association (RDA) and Life for a Child to access life-sustaining care. Life for a Child partners with diabetes centers, like the RDA, in under-resourced countries to provide young people with type 1 diabetes with insulin and diabetes supplies, testing, educational resources, and to support health professionals.

"It's important for us to raise awareness of the incredible impact that Life for a Child is having on T1D youth in under-resourced countries like Rwanda," said Mariana Gomez, vice president of international markets at Beyond Type 1. "Everybody deserves access to the life-sustaining care required to manage diabetes. We're proud to have partnered with Life for a Child, and we hope that by telling this story and leveraging our online community, we can inspire people to take action."

The management of type 1 diabetes, a chronic autoimmune condition, is challenging and requires access to medical care, supplies, support and education. The best health outcomes are aided by consistent access to health care professionals trained in diabetes and affordable access to insulin and blood sugar monitoring devices, a privilege afforded to few across the globe. For people like Ineza and Rebeka, managing their diabetes is dependent on receiving basic supplies through local diabetes organizations that survive on donor support.

"We aim to create a world where children with type 1 diabetes can thrive, no matter their situation," said Dr. Graham Ogle, general manager at Life for a Child. All donations to Life for a Child are impactful, and just $16 can provide a young person with life-saving insulin and supplies for a month.

Type 1 diabetes makes the body unable to produce insulin, which is the hormone that regulates blood sugar. Without insulin, our bodies cannot use the sugar in our bloodstream as the energy needed to survive. People with type 1 diabetes must carefully monitor their blood sugar and dose insulin daily.

To learn more, view photos and videos, and read the full story of those living with type 1 diabetes in Rwanda, visit toclimbathousandhills.org. The site is also available in Spanish and French.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Founders + Leadership support operational expenses so that 100% of every dollar raised directly supports the most promising global efforts and programs working to educate, advocate and cure type 1 diabetes.

About Life for a Child

Life for a Child's vision statement is: No child should die of diabetes. It's a clear aspiration but the challenges faced by those affected with type 1 diabetes are anything but simple. And this is especially true in under-resourced countries where access to care is limited and the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of the condition can be crushing. Type 1 diabetes has no known cause and no known cure. But what we do know is that managing it markedly improves lives. And that by supporting us, you can help to make that difference. Life for a Child is currently supporting 34,000 young people in 44 countries. We provide essential supplies, including insulin, syringes, and blood glucose monitoring equipment. We produce accessible education materials for children, families and healthcare workers, and help to develop the skills of local medical professionals. And we undertake research, which helps us – and others – to advocate for positive change. In all areas, we encourage sustainability by working with already-established clinics and hospitals, as well as some governments. Our ultimate aim is to become redundant. But until then, we'll stop at nothing to help.

