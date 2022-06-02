Stephen Ovadje Rejoins the Best Egg Team to Lead Unsecured Personal Loans

Ovadje Returns as Company Experiences Enormous Growth

WILMINGTON, Del., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg financial platform, today announced that Stephen Ovadje has rejoined the company as its new General Manager of Unsecured Personal Loans. One of the earliest Best Egg employees in 2014, Ovadje served in roles leading strategic planning, financial analytics, and customer acquisition marketing. Ovadje returns to Best Egg to help chart the future of the company's high-growth unsecured personal loans product.

"Everything we started working toward when Stephen was part of the team in 2014 is now coming to fruition, and we are so glad he is back to help us make the vision a reality," said Bobby Ritterbeck, President of Personal Loans for Best Egg. "Making sure that people have access to the money they need to feel more confident about their everyday finances, even when disruptions happen, is critical to our mission."

Since its launch in 2014, Best Egg has focused on helping people feel more confident about their finances by offering fast, simple, and convenient ways for them to pay for things beyond their everyday needs, especially when they have limited savings to absorb unplanned expenses. Best Egg's personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating from $12B to $18B of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa® Credit Card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021 and announcing $225 million in equity funding in March 2022.

"The people, growth trajectory, and opportunity drew me back to the Best Egg team," said Ovadje. "The culture that Jeffrey Meiler, Bobby Ritterbeck, and the rest of the leadership team have created is unmatched. I truly believe in the company's vision and strategic direction. The opportunity to lead the next growth phase of the flagship unsecured personal lending product was one I could not ignore."

Ovadje returns to Best Egg following more than two years as an executive director at JPMorgan Chase, where he led Chase Sapphire acquisitions and loyalty marketing strategy. Ovadje's career in financial services spans close to two decades. He began his career at Bank of America and held leadership roles at Barclays and Deloitte. Ovadje earned his MBA from The Wharton School and holds a master's degree in Information Systems from Drexel University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Lincoln University. He serves on the Boards of the Christina Cultural Arts Center Wilmington and the Danne Institute for Research. He also is the co-founder of an ed-tech company called AcadaPlus, which focuses on delivering solutions to schools in Africa to drive better student outcomes.

Best Egg continues to grow and add hundreds of new members to its team. Learn more about open positions on the Best Egg careers page.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered over $18 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed 213,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 59,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

