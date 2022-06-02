MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A well-informed patient is of the utmost importance. The Kidney Urology Foundation is on a mission to facilitate public awareness through timely research. Brainchild of medical visionary Dr. Sam Giarrusso, KidneyUrology.org is a website dedicated to helping people with solutions related to Nootropics, Obesity, Probiotics, Hypertension, General and Sexual weakness. According to their professionals, "We believe that correct guidance of medical issues is the right of every human being. Providing practical solutions that are comprehensive and effective according to the requirement of patient."

Florida-Based Kidney Urology Foundation Looking for Seasoned Endocrinologists for Groundbreaking Research

With a mantra and dedication to the good health and overall well-being of every human being. This valuable health portal allows the public to be just an e-mail click away from getting the help they need to cope with their medical concerns, regardless of the diagnosis, and a link to a physician should they need one.

In addition, The Kidney Urology Foundation is also offering some testing for testosterone levels on affected kidney patients. According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control, "More than 1 in 7, that is 15% of U.S. adults or 37 million people, are estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease. As many as 9 in 10 adults with CKD do not know they have CKD. About 2 in 5 adults with severe CKD do not know they have CKD." These results are alarming. As it relates to the underserved demographic, the CDC discovered that "CKD is more common in non-Hispanic Black adults (16%) than in non-Hispanic white adults (13%) or non-Hispanic Asian adults (13%). About 14% of Hispanic adults have CKD."

For this assignment, The Kidney Urology Foundation is looking to hire highly skilled endocrinologists to complete the task. Dr. Watson and his group of astute researchers at the Kidney Urology will conduct this very extensive and important study later this year. The Kidney Urology is a research institute based in the United States with a team that has a long history of public health and evidence-based research policy. Their focus is to run a study to determine the true efficacy of best testosterone booster supplements . The Kidney Urology study will begin in the fall of 2022 and is aiming for 250 volunteers.

For more information all interested endocrinologists can apply at support@kidneyurology.org

