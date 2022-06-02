Byrna Enables Recurring Purchase Subscriptions of Ammo and CO2 on Website

Byrna Opens Custom Shop for Byrna Wrap Installs and other Byrna Customization

ANDOVER, Mass., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company", "we" or "us") is excited to announce the launch of our subscribe and save program on www.byrna.com. Customers selecting the subscription plan will save 10% off their future orders of qualifying ammo and CO 2 with delivery options of two, four, six or eight weeks. Luan Pham, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, stated that "the launch of our subscribe and save program will ensure customers never run out of practice ammo or CO 2 for consistent backyard training and recreation. We recommend that our customers become extremely familiar with their Byrna Launchers in preparation for a tense situation where they must rely on their training to defend themselves and their families."

Byrna Custom Shop

Byrna is pleased to announce the opening of its "Custom Shop" in its Melbourne, FL facility. This facility will allow Byrna customers to order "customized" Byrnas straight from the factory. Modeled on Harley Davidson's custom shop operations, Byrna's more than 100,000 customers are passionate about their launchers and many are looking for ways to improve both the performance and appearance of their launchers in much the same way that Harley Davidson's customers customize their bikes. The Custom Shop, which will install laser sighting systems, improved grips and other options will commence operations by offering custom Byrna Wraps for consumers wishing to customize their Byrna launcher. Byrna will offer five (5) custom Byrna wrap installation options on www.byrna.com for the price of $99.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store .

