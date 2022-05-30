How Global Thought Leaders are transforming businesses with the vision to create a fairer, cleaner planet

Conflict and disruption are familiar themes in the news headlines. TBD Media Group's campaign aims to put optimism back on the table

LONDON, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The human race is facing deep uncertainty in both the long and short term: with open conflict ratcheting up tensions around the world, the ongoing climate crisis and the disruptive after-effects of the Covid pandemic, the decisions we make now will have a profound impact on the future of the planet. The challenges facing us can only be met by the people who have the power to make a difference: the innovators and thought leaders in the businesses driving change today.

Conflict and disruption are familiar themes in the news headlines. TBD Media Group’s campaign aims to put optimism back on the table. (PRNewswire)

Global Thought Leaders, a series of documentaries devised by award-winning production company TBD Media Group, tells the stories of the people whose ideas are making positive and lasting change for profit, people and planet. Through the films we see a common thread of how great ideas are executed around the world, thanks to a combination of far-sighted investment, collaboration and vision.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"At a time when our trust in political leadership is at an all time low, Global Thought Leaders are filling the gap. Climate change can only be tackled by industry; conflict is a result of competing interests; our films are showing that excellent and visionary leadership can produce win-wins that will result in a cleaner, fairer world."

Zanini says that Global Thought Leaders is his own contribution to a better future:

"TBD Media Group has assembled a talented team of filmmakers to present these stories. We all believe in our responsibility to communicate these ideas to a wider audience. While many media outlets are using shock tactics to capture attention, the result of relentless bad news is a belief that nothing can be done to tackle the threats facing us. This campaign shows that not only can something be done, it is being done, and the overwhelming theme is that when we work together, we can achieve amazing things. Our mission is to encourage positive action through giving a global audience reasons to be optimistic."

The Global Thought Leaders documentary series examines how the most ambitious businesses in the world are harnessing innovation to transform the world we live in and create a better future for generations to come.

Companies featured in this launch:

AER Rianta International, Alchemy Crew (Canopy, Ticker) , Andela , Case IH a brand of CNH Industrial , Gobazzar , Northern Trust Corporation , SoLVBL Solutions Inc. , Green Hydrogen Systems , Payfor , OPEN Health Group , Skyhive Technologies , Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) ,

More information on the Global Thought Leaders Campaign may be found here .

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828615/TBD_Media_Group.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group