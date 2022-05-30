CCELL Slated to Sponsor & Exhibit at the Premier East Coast and Canadian Cannabis & Hemp Conferences

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, announced today that it will be sponsoring and exhibiting at both 2022 Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo and 2022 O'Cannabiz International Conference and Expo.

Taking place from June 2nd-4th at the Javits Center in New York City, the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo is the East Coast's top B2B trade show and conference that brings together some of the most influential and informed minds in the industry to discuss the latest in cannabis. Adult use legalization, legislation and its impact on businesses, communities, and lifestyle will all be topics of conversation. CCELL will be exhibiting at booth number 417 and will be the exclusive lanyard sponsor for the event.

The O'Cannabiz International Conference and Expo, which will be held at The International Centre in Toronto, Canada from June 1st-3rd, boasts over 5,000 confirmed attendees. It is a top event to attend for cannabis industry professionals looking to grow their business, make connections and gain new knowledge. CCELL is the Gold Partner for the conference and will be exhibiting at booth number 227.

"We've had great success connecting with new partners, customers, and stakeholders at trade shows around the world this year and we look forward to continuing this trend at these two top-tier conferences," says Joe S., Vice President of CCELL®. "We hope that our presence there will be viewed as a strong representation of our commitment to innovation and the growth of the industry."

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space who revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

