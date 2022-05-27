SSR MINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

DENVER, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces that each of the eight nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Friday, May 27, 2022. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee Name
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
A.E. Michael Anglin
145,722,299
95.68
6,580,547
4.32
Rod Antal
152,060,790
99.84
250,790
0.16
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
150,810,200
99.01
1,501,380
0.99
Brian R. Booth
151,666,992
99.58
644,588
0.42
Simon A. Fish
132,891,748
87.25
19,411,098
12.75
Leigh Ann Fisher
151,937,352
99.75
374,229
0.25
Alan P. Krusi
146,484,811
96.18
5,818,035
3.82
Kay Priestly
148,166,552
97.28
4,136,295
2.72
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) a non-binding advisory resolution to set one year as the frequency of the Company's future advisory votes on executive compensation; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation; (iii) a resolution approving the Company's 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan; and (iv) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
1 Year
% 1 Year
2 Year
% 2 Years
3 Year
% 3 Years
Advisory Vote on Frequency
146,346,359
96.16
72,633
0.05
5,281,324
3.47
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Advisory Vote on Executive
141,900,724
93.16
10,131,592
6.65
Approval of Employee Share
151,723,990
99.61
361,223
0.24
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditor
147,373,576
90.08
16,223,655
9.92
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
SSR Mining Contacts:
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
