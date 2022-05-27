K arma commits to proactive and robust design effort

Nicholas David to play key role in developing Karma's new global interior designs

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Karma Automotive, a Southern California-based luxury electric automaker announced that Nicholas David, an accomplished automotive designer, has been hired to lead the company's global interior design efforts at Karma's Design Center.

Karma Automotive Names Nicholas David as Interior Design Director (PRNewswire)

Nicholas David will be reporting to David Hilton, Karma's Senior Director of Global Designs and Brand, and shall play an integral role in designing production and concept cars. In his new role at Karma, Mr. David will oversee the interior design team to achieve industry leading EV focused interior design and to support the brand visions in delivering world class executions for Karma worldwide.

"Nicholas brings a diverse and international skillset to Karma design team to support our strong future," said David Hilton. "It is my pleasure to work with Nicholas David. He is a fantastic designer who will undoubtedly raise our interior design standards even further, while supporting our long-term value for the Karma brand."

Prior to joining Karma, Mr. David spent 3 years as Chief Designer of Exteriors at Advanced Design Los Angeles for the GAC Group, working on numerous production and concept design programs and strategy projects for the new Aion brand. Mr David's career spans over 20 years, during which he had leadership roles at Honda R&D and GM Advanced Design studios in USA as well as with Jaguar and Land Rover in the UK. He also held the Director role at Aria Group's Design consultancy, contributing to high-profile projects for BMW, SpaceX, Gulfstream, SAIC, Nest and Zoox.

"I am excited to join the talented design team at Karma Automotive at a time when the design language is undergoing a radical change," said Nicholas David. "I look forward to lead the interior design direction and strategy to a new level of execution and to solidify Karma's interior spaces through their premium luxury expression."

Mr. David earned an Engineering degree from Swansea University in Wales and received a Master's Degree in Vehicle Design at the world-renowned design school, The Royal College of Art, London. He started his first job in the Advanced Design Studio at GM in Coventry, UK.

Design Career Highlights:

2021 IF Design Award – for GAC EN0.146 Concept car

2020 GAC Enpulse EV sports car

2019 GAC ENO146 (world record aerodynamic concept)

2017 ARIA FXE Mid-Engine Hyper car

2016 ARIA FE Mid-Engine Super car

2012 Chevrolet TRU-140S Concept Car

2011 Jaguar XK-RS Production car program

2010 Jaguar CX-75 Concept Design program

2008 Honda FC Sport (S2000) Concept

2007 Acura Sports Concept

2004 GMC Graphyte Concept program

2003 Chevrolet Nomad Concept Program

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms.

Karma Launched its Revero® and Revero® GT in 2017 and 2019. Both vehicles were named Green Car Journal's Luxury Green Car of the Year™ award. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which was honored with Green Car Journal's 2022 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award. Karma GS-6 is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

