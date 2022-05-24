Zotec Partners Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Zotec is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

CARMEL, Ind., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotec Partners (Zotec), a leader in technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare revenue cycle management solutions to optimize financial experiences, announces that a key implemented service at Zotec has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST, placing Zotec in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

Zotec Partners is the country’s largest, privately-held provider of patient engagement, revenue cycle and practice management solutions for healthcare practices and their patients. Supporting more than 120 million medical encounters annually, Zotec’s progressive technology solutions, data-driven tools and industry-leading client support transforms the financial capabilities for more than 21,000 healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at www.zotecpartners.com. (PRNewsfoto/Zotec Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Zotec is extremely proud of our HITRUST certification, recognizing our excellence in information security for our medical billing systems." said T. Scott Law, founder and CEO of Zotec Partners. "We've built our business and positive reputation on trust and integrity, and data security is fundamental to the strong partnerships we've created with healthcare providers nationwide."

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's medical billing system hosted at Expedient data center in Carmel, Indiana and DataBank data center in Indianapolis has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive framework of security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Zotec has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

"There's nothing more personal than a patient's private healthcare information—protecting this data is paramount at Zotec," said Ned Campbell, Executive Vice President of Quality and Compliance at Zotec. "Our dedicated, experienced team of security and compliance experts prioritize the security and privacy of our clients and their patient's data to the highest level of security and privacy standards and proven best practices."

Zotec engages in a multitude of highly stringent, third-party audits that assess the effectiveness of its financial reporting and information security controls. In addition to HITRUST, the company maintains SOC-1 certification over financial reporting controls, and SOC-2 and PCI-DSS certifications over data security and credit card security. For more information on Zotec's commitment to compliance and security, visit www.zotecpartners.com/compliance.

Media Inquiries

Stephanie Freeman

(317) 273-3248

stephanie.freeman@zotecpartners.com

About Zotec Partners

Zotec Partners (Zotec) is the country's largest, privately held provider of patient engagement, revenue cycle and practice management solutions for healthcare practices and their patients. Supporting more than 120 million medical encounters annually, Zotec's progressive technology solutions, data-driven tools and industry-leading client support transforms the financial capabilities for more than 25,000 physicians nationwide. Our powerful revenue cycle resources enable patients with a more seamless and fulfilling bill care experience, leading to peak revenue optimization for healthcare providers. Learn more about Zotec and stay up-to-date on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zotec Partners