Tesis Biosciences to Provide Genetic Testing Services for Florida ACO Pathways Health Partners

PHOENIX and LEESBURG, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesis Biosciences, the leader in targeted genetic sequencing, has been selected by Pathways Health Partners (PHP), an accountable care organization (ACO) dedicated to solving the challenges facing healthcare today, to provide member practices with next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing and precision medicine services for the detection and prevention of chronic and hereditary conditions in patients.

Tesis Biosciences’ genetically integrated medical platform is revolutionizing targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and cancer, through advanced genetic testing. (PRNewsfoto/Tesis Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018, PHP deploys integrated capabilities to support value-based care. The company's care management services focus on where they can have the greatest impact on health outcomes, while its technology platform predicts which patients are most likely to experience serious, preventable medical episodes. PHP's analytics capabilities measure real-time performance, cost, risk, and productivity against strategy and goals to prevent unnecessary spending and close care gaps to improve member quality scores.

"Pathways Health Partners' member practices are committed to improving individual and population health outcomes through preventative care," said Ron King, CEO of Tesis Biosciences. "We're excited to augment the clinical expertise of PHP's members through our targeted genetic testing capabilities, which will improve their ability to deliver proactive, individualized care while efficiently managing costs and resource utilization."

Ninety percent of the $3.8 trillion in annual spending on healthcare in the U.S. is on people with chronic diseases and mental health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A 2018 study of chronic diseases in the U.S. shows that approximately 45% of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, while one in four have at least two chronic conditions.

"The proprietary NGS testing and precision medicine expertise of Tesis Biosciences will be invaluable to our ACO members for developing specific and effective care plans for patients based on their unique genetic makeup," said Scott Baker, CEO of Pathways Health Partners. "Partnering with Tesis allows us to improve the quality of clinical services our members offer patients, which will result in better health outcomes and lower cost of care."

ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who voluntarily collaborate to deliver coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare patients. When ACOs succeed in providing high-quality care and spending healthcare dollars more wisely, members share in the savings achieved for the Medicare program. As of January 2022, there are 483 Medicare ACOs serving more than 11 million beneficiaries, according to the National Association of ACOs. Since 2010, more than 1,200 organizations have participated in ACO contracts in Medicare, Medicaid, and the commercial sector.

Pharmacogenetics and hereditary markers play an increasingly critical role in preventative medicine. Enabling optimized care plans based on genetics empowers physicians, patients, and families to make more informed prevention and treatment decisions regarding chronic and hereditary conditions such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. For example, NGS testing can reveal whether a person is at high risk of developing peripheral vascular disease or coronary artery disease. These types of insights allow clinicians to educate patients about lifestyle choices that can minimize the impact of hereditary conditions.

Tesis Biosciences supports physicians, hospitals, and researchers with tools, including advanced genetic testing, to help patients overcome and prevent major chronic conditions such as cancer, heart and lung disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Tesis also partners with medical device and drug manufacturers to help them reduce risks in their clinical trials and provide them with better diagnostic outcomes.

For more information on Tesis Biosciences, visit www.tesisbiosciences.com.

Tesis offers healthcare providers and physicians access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and to create a robust repository of genetic data and research.

About Pathways Health Partners

Pathways Health Partners offers its more than 350 preferred primary and specialty care providers access to cutting-edge data analytics, proven workflows, unparalleled industry expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from dedicated experts. Our goal is to make it simple for your primary care practice or health center to succeed in the value-based healthcare ecosystem while driving improved outcomes for patients and supporting a high-performance, high-value healthcare system for your community. Visit https://pathwayshp.com to learn more.

