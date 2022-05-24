NFL To Hold Press Call on Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

TODAY AT 12:30PM ET; DETAILS BELOW

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) will hold a virtual press conference TODAY, Tuesday, May 24 at 12:30 PM ET to discuss and take questions on the launch of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which will provide medical students at HBCU medical schools with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff.

This program – a joint initiative of the NFL, NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS), and the Professional Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) – aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and over time.

The call will feature leaders from the NFL, NFLPS, PFATS and each of the participating HBCU medical schools.

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. Following remarks, there will be an opportunity for media to ask questions.

WHAT: NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative Press Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Zoom Registration Link

WHO:

Dr. Allen Sills , NFL Chief Medical Officer

Reggie Scott , Acting President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers; Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance, Los Angeles Rams

Dr. Timothy McAdams , President, NFL Physicians Society; Head Team Physician, San Francisco 49ers

Dr. Lisa Barkley , Family Medicine Department Chair and Residency Program Director at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science

Dr. Hugh E. Mighty , MD, MBA, Dean of the Howard University College of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Health Affairs

Dr. Digna Forbes , Dean of the School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College

Dr. Herman Taylor , Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine

Dr. Anthony Casolaro , Chief Medical Officer, Internal Medicine, Washington Commanders

Media Contacts:

Megan Grant, NFL

Megan.grant@nfl.com

Amy Weiss, NFLPS

weiss@nflps.org

Leslie Weir, PFATS

lweirpfats@gmail.com

