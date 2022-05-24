InventHelp Inventor Develops New Safety Feature for Chainsaws (CSK-178)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way for a spotter to stop a chainsaw to prevent a potential accident," said an inventor, from Westminster, S.C., "so I invented the CHAINSAW REMOTE CUT OFF. My design could make operating a chainsaw less dangerous."

The patent-pending invention provides added safety when operating a chainsaw. In doing so, it enables the spotter to remotely deactivate a chainsaw in the event of unsafe conditions. As a result, it helps to reduce accidents and injuries and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tree service workers, landscapers, loggers and do-it-yourselfers.

