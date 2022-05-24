InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun & Fit Way to Propel a Skateboard (DAL-141)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for skateboarders that helps propel the rider further with less effort, while increasing stability and balance," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the PUSH ROD. Using the PUSH ROD will reduce the stress and strain of normal skateboarding activities, while working out the upper body for a more complete workout."

The patent-pending PUSH ROD provides an effective way to propel a skateboarder while eliminating the need to constantly push with the feet and legs. As a benefit, it saves effort and it reduces the risk of injury. The PUSH ROD has a unique design for easy storage. Additionally, the PUSH ROD can be produced in a variety of designs with prototypes available.

