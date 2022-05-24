Epistemologist 's new book advocates for an International Dark Sky Preservation Treaty

SHELBURNE, Nova Scotia, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perusine Press announces the release of the Special Collector's Edition of " An Epistemologist Proves Einstein 's Theory of General Relativity to be False" (ISBN: 979-8804556472), a book designed for both the layperson and the professional, focused upon the phenomenon of time, but with an environmental activist twist.

Einstein 's claim that time is a relative phenomenon, posited within his Theory of Relativity, is incongruent with much of quantum mechanics, and after 50 years, the proof remains aloof. This intriguing book presents an antithesis to the relativity of time, while always remaining within the credible boundaries of the branch of philosophy that we call epistemology, to do so.

Designed so that any interested layperson will be able to understand the contents, first the book explains the fundamentals of epistemology, which then serves as an instruction manual to understand the epistemological argument, and symbolic logic, to follow.

Here the reader will find a concise epistemological dictionary, a short history of skepticism and its basic tenets, an explanation of how we use thought experiments in philosophy, with examples from Plato's Allegory of the Cave to Gilbert Harman's Brain in a Vat. All fascinating topics in themselves, and included to support the veracity of the argument and proof.

The Addendum to this special collector's edition includes a short history of the Russell-Einstein Manifesto and the first Pugwash International Peace Conference, and similarly, argues for an International Dark Sky Preservation Treaty. The book proposes a conference to address the militarization of space, light pollution that impairs astronomy, and even the concern of possible commercial advertising orbiting in space.

"Today it is not only the Earth below us that we must act to prevent from harm, but the heavens above us, as well," states the author, Procopius Canning.

The book contains open letters to the reader, appropriate government officials, NASA, Elon Musk, Greta Thunberg, and faith leaders, and asks them to join together to help with this important cause for our, and our future generations', benefit.

